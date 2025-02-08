RBI Governor Malhotra: Market Forces Shape Rupee Value

Reserve Bank Governor Sanjay Malhotra stated that the value of the rupee against the US dollar is determined by market forces, dismissing concerns over daily fluctuations.

Following a meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Malhotra explained that the central bank's focus remains on stabilizing the rupee in the medium to long term.

Discussing the rupee's depreciation, Malhotra described it as influenced by global uncertainties, notably those arising from tariff discussions involving the US. The RBI's recent rate cut aligns with maintaining growth and inflation projections. The RBI assures that adequate liquidity will be ensured, utilizing various instruments. Additionally, discussions on crypto asset regulation are in progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)