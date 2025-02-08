Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Hails BJP's Triumph: 'End to Lies and Loot'

UP CM Yogi Adityanath commends BJP victories in Delhi Assembly and Milkipur bypolls, attributing success to PM Modi's leadership and developmental efforts. The win marks BJP's return to power in Delhi after 27 years, countering the AAP's decade-long rule. SP's Akhilesh Yadav alleges electoral manipulation by BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 18:29 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has lauded the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) significant successes in the Delhi Assembly elections and Milkipur bypolls, asserting that the results mark the end of politics characterized by 'lies and loot.'

Adityanath credited the victory to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and the developmental initiatives executed during his tenure, while congratulating party members on reclaiming power in Delhi after an absence of 27 years.

The BJP has achieved a majority in the Delhi Assembly, winning 37 seats so far, while the Aam Aadmi Party could only secure 17. In the Milkipur bypolls, BJP's candidate triumphed significantly. Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP of electoral malpractice, describing it as an attempt to manipulate power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

