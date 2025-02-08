BJP's Triumphant Return: A Historic Victory in Delhi

On Saturday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) marked a significant win at its headquarters in New Delhi. Top party figures, including President Virendra Sachdeva and Member of Parliament Manoj Tiwari, expressed gratitude for the people's support, emphasizing a commitment to Delhi's development.

Manoj Tiwari celebrated the victory and criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), declaring it 'finished' in both Delhi and beyond. He attributed the BJP's success to the endorsement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, promising continued progress for the capital.

In the aftermath of the victory, BJP leaders such as Parvesh Verma and Manjinder Singh Sirsa gathered at Gurudwara Bangla Sahib, expressing thanks for the public's favorable mandate. The BJP's triumph also sparked celebrations across Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Uttarakhand.

Jairam Thakur, a prominent BJP member and Opposition Leader in Himachal Pradesh, highlighted the victory's historic nature. He expressed gratitude towards the electorate and lauded Prime Minister Modi and party President JP Nadda for their leadership role in this vital win.

The BJP clinched 45 out of 70 seats, dramatically reducing AAP's presence, capturing just 21. This decisive result supersedes previous victories in Maharashtra and Haryana, further solidifying the BJP's strength in Indian politics.

