BJP's Triumph: Delhi's End to 'AAP-da' Dominance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Aam Aadmi Party as the BJP seized Delhi's assembly with 48 seats. The CAG report, exposing financial irregularities under AAP's governance, will be addressed. Modi assured progress for Delhi, marking the end of Arvind Kejriwal's decade-long influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 20:30 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) plans to present a critical Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report in the first assembly session following their electoral victory in Delhi. The BJP secured a comfortable majority by clinching 48 out of 70 seats, significantly weakening the AAP, which managed to win only 22 seats, a stark contrast to their previous tally of 62 in 2020.

Addressing a jubilant crowd of party supporters, PM Modi expressed gratitude towards Delhi's electorate and vowed to address corruption exposed by the CAG report. The document highlighted a staggering revenue loss of Rs 2,026 crore attributed to inconsistencies in the AAP government's excise policy, including lack of transparency and improper licensing practices. Modi criticized AAP with a play on words, referring to them as "AAPda" or "disaster" and called for accountability and restitution for the financial mismanagement during Kejriwal's tenure.

Arvind Kejriwal's defeat from the New Delhi constituency by BJP's Parvesh Sahib Singh, marking an end to his 10-year influence, signified a shift in Delhi's political landscape. Modi assured Delhi's citizens of progress and development under BJP's leadership, promising to return their support with greater development and prosperity, declaring the city now "AAP-da free." The result also saw Congress fail to regain any seats, continuing their absence since 2013.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

