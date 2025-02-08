Tragic Familial Conflict: The Consequences of Defiance

In a shocking incident reported from Aurad taluka, an 18-year-old girl was allegedly murdered by her own father after defying his wishes in a marriage proposal.

Sources indicate that the father, named Motiram, was arrested following the brutal killing which took place at around 3 PM on Friday.

Local law enforcement revealed that familial conflict over marriage choices escalated, resulting in the tragic demise of the young girl, whose refusal to comply with her father's wishes led to the violent confrontation.

(With inputs from agencies.)