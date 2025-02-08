Left Menu

Tragic Familial Conflict: The Consequences of Defiance

In a tragic incident in Aurad taluka, an 18-year-old girl was allegedly murdered by her father after refusing to marry a man of his choice. The father, Motiram, faced humiliation due to her past affair. In a fit of rage, he attacked and strangulated her, leading to his arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bidar | Updated: 08-02-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 21:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident reported from Aurad taluka, an 18-year-old girl was allegedly murdered by her own father after defying his wishes in a marriage proposal.

Sources indicate that the father, named Motiram, was arrested following the brutal killing which took place at around 3 PM on Friday.

Local law enforcement revealed that familial conflict over marriage choices escalated, resulting in the tragic demise of the young girl, whose refusal to comply with her father's wishes led to the violent confrontation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

