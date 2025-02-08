India's Expanding Oil Horizons: A Strategic Shift

India's oil strategy is undergoing a significant transformation, with the country now sourcing its crude imports from 39 nations, up from the previous 27. Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri underscored this shift towards diversification, highlighting the cost benefits derived from broader procurement avenues. The remarks come as India prepares to host the prestigious India Energy Week.

Minister Puri clarified that India's oil imports are in line with global diplomatic norms, particularly addressing misconceptions about purchasing Russian oil against US interests. "The US has allowed us to buy Russian oil as long as it is procured at reasonable prices," he stated. Furthermore, he noted the absence of any sanctions specifically targeting Russian energy products.

As the global oil market experiences increased supply from the Western Hemisphere, India's strategic alignment appears to be reaping benefits. The 'Indian Oil Market Outlook to 2030' suggests India will spearhead global demand growth. Upcoming discussions at India Energy Week are set to delve into these trends, with insights from leading figures of IEA and OPEC poised to enrich the discourse on the future of energy.

(With inputs from agencies.)