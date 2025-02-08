Uttar Pradesh Boosts Bovine Welfare with Increased Allowance
The Uttar Pradesh government has raised the daily maintenance allowance for cows from Rs 30 to Rs 50 under the Mukhyamantri Sahbhagita Yojana. This move aims to support cattle welfare and enhance livelihood opportunities. Plans also include integrating cow welfare into school curriculums and expanding cow conservation infrastructure.
- Country:
- India
The Uttar Pradesh government has announced an increase in the daily maintenance allowance for cows under the Mukhyamantri Sahbhagita Yojana, taking it from Rs 30 to Rs 50 in a bid to boost bovine welfare.
Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Minister Dharampal Singh chaired a meeting where it was revealed that 1,62,625 destitute cows have been adopted by 1,05,139 beneficiaries so far, with plans to further enhance cow and cattle integration into education.
The state is also investing in cow protection, with initiatives like vermicompost units and improved cow shelter infrastructure, including CCTV installations for enhanced safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
