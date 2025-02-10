Left Menu

Invest Madhya Pradesh: Gateway to Global Tech and Industry Advances

The upcoming Invest Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit promises to revolutionize the state's industrial sector. With international investments from the UK, Germany, and Japan, the summit aims to introduce cutting-edge technologies, fostering development, and creating job opportunities for the tech-savvy youth of Madhya Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 11:07 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 11:07 IST
Invest Madhya Pradesh: Gateway to Global Tech and Industry Advances
Madhya Pradesh Global Investor Summit (Photo/DPR). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the run-up to the Invest Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit, euphoria is palpable among entrepreneurs and innovators. Scheduled for February 24-25 in Bhopal, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav touts the event as a catalyst for industrial growth and job generation in the state.

An official statement highlighted Yadav's efforts during his international tour, inviting global players to contribute not only economically but also technologically. Noteworthy commitments have come from UK, Germany, and Japan, signaling a step forward in technological advancements. Foreign industries are expected to set roots in Madhya Pradesh, ushering in state-of-the-art technologies that are poised to propel local industries.

During his November 2024 tour of the UK and Germany, Yadav secured investment pledges totaling Rs 78,000 crore. Ahead of this trip, a pivotal collaboration with Germany was initiated to develop a technical unit in Acharpura, Bhopal. This move included a substantial land allotment to a German firm, paving the way for over Rs 100 crore investments. Meanwhile, Woodpecker Software has earmarked Rs 1,100 crore for the chemical and IT sectors.

Yadav's efforts to forge partnerships promise enhanced job prospects for Madhya Pradesh's tech enthusiasts. His Japan visit culminated in establishing the Japan-Madhya Pradesh Industrial Cooperation Forum, aiming to build a Japanese Industrial Park and a Smart Manufacturing Hub. Japanese firms show interest in venturing into medical devices, automobiles, and textiles in the state, reinforcing Madhya Pradesh's image as a global investment hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)

