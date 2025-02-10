Left Menu

Court Reserves Order on Bail Plea in UPSC Aspirants Death Case

The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi has reserved its decision on bail pleas for RAU's IAS Study Circle executives. Accused in a case related to the deaths of three UPSC aspirants, the court's decision follows arguments from counsel and opposition from the CBI, with ongoing investigations cited.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court has reserved its ruling on the bail applications of Abhishek Gupta, CEO of RAU's IAS Study Circle, and Coordinator Deshpal Singh. This is in connection with the deaths of three UPSC aspirants in the institution's basement in July 2024. Gupta's legal team expressed willingness to contribute Rs 25 lakh to the Delhi Legal Service Authority, while the CBI strongly opposed the bail requests.

The decision, reserved by Principal District and Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna, follows deliberations involving the accused's lawyers, the CBI, and the complainant's attorney. The pronouncement of the order is expected today.

Senior advocate Rebecca John, representing Gupta, argued against the financial condition of Rs 2.5 crore set by the Delhi High Court, noting that investigations are complete and a charge sheet submitted by the CBI. Gupta has been on interim bail since September 23, 2024. In contrast, the CBI's senior public prosecutor opposed bail, highlighting society's expectations in such matters.

Opposition also came from Delvin Suresh's counsel, Advocate Abhijit Anand, citing ongoing investigations and corruption allegations. He emphasized the building was illegally used for educational purposes, referencing a Supreme Court judgment which suggests bail should not be granted amid ongoing economic and corruption probes.

Further, it was noted that the building's FIRE NOC was allegedly obtained through corruption. The Delhi High Court has previously granted bail to four co-owners of the building.

(With inputs from agencies.)

