Dangote Refinery Poised for Full Capacity: A Game Changer for African Oil

The Dangote Oil Refinery, Africa's largest facility of its kind, could reach full operational capacity in 30 days, according to the head of the refinery.

Built by billionaire Aliko Dangote, the 650,000-barrel-per-day refinery in Lagos started converting crude into products like diesel, naphtha, and jet fuel in January last year. It aims to compete with European refiners but has faced challenges in securing local crude supplies.

Currently operating at 85% capacity, the refinery plans to escalate to full capacity within a month. It has resorted to importing crude due to local supply issues. Seeking to broaden its market reach, the refinery is now exploring international markets, including a recent export of jet fuel to Saudi Aramco.

