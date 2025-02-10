Krishnagiri Roses Bloom for Global Valentine's Day Markets

As Valentine's Day draws near, the traditional gift of roses takes center stage in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district. Roses from Jeemangalam village are being prepared for export to both other Indian states and international markets, including Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, the Middle East, Europe, and Canada.

According to a local floriculture farmer in the district, special occasions like Christmas, New Year, and Valentine's Day account for a significant portion of annual revenue, with Valentine's Day alone contributing 30 to 35 percent. This year's revenue outlook is positive, but production has been adversely affected by a cyclone which led to Downy mildew issues, reducing output by 50 percent.

Despite the reduced production, market demand remains robust. Export roses are priced between Rs 20-22, with domestic prices matching. Online platforms such as Zepto and Ferns N Petals significantly contribute to sales, handling deliveries across India. The production dip, estimated at 35 to 40 percent, is a challenge, but key days like February 12th and 13th are expected to be lucrative for farmers.

Krishnagiri's reputation for rose cultivation, particularly in areas like Denkanikottai, Thalli, and Bagalur, remains strong. As workers in Jeemangalam village busily pack roses for export, popular varieties such as Tajmahal and Kohinoor are in high demand.

Although a cyclone has curtailed cultivation, with roses selling for Rs 15 to Rs 22 each, the demand surge ensures high volumes continue to ship from India to global destinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)