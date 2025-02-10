Left Menu

India's Sugar Mills Shut Down Early Amidst Cane Shortage

Over three dozen sugar mills in India's major cane-growing states have halted operations earlier than usual due to adverse weather reducing cane availability. This early shutdown could result in lower than expected sugar production, leading to increased local prices and cautious export behavior among mills.

Updated: 10-02-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 15:43 IST
This year, at least 37 mills in Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh have closed, whereas only 11 had done so during the same period last year, according to a senior industry official. The drought from the previous year severely impacted cane yields, leading to supply shortages.

The Indian Sugar and Bio Energy Manufacturers Association estimates a 14.7% drop in production for the marketing year ending September, with dealers predicting even steeper declines. The situation is compelling mills to demand higher prices for exports, with local prices having already surged by 10%.

