Tariff Turbulence: Emerging Markets on Edge Amid Trump's Trade Tactics

Emerging market currencies and stocks fell as U.S. President Donald Trump's repeated tariffs announcements stirred trade war concerns. Despite previous reprieves, global economies remain uneasy, especially China, which has responded with countermeasures. Analysts anticipate continued market volatility and possible reciprocal tariff actions this week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 16:17 IST
Emerging market currencies and stocks stumbled on Monday, driven by renewed trade war anxieties after U.S. President Donald Trump announced further tariffs. Despite calming concerns last week, Trump's latest comments on implementing a 25% tariff on all steel and aluminum shaken confidence.

The tariffs, poised to hit key exporters like Canada, Mexico, and Brazil, have pressured market indices, with MSCI's EM currency index dropping by 0.2%. However, global EM stocks mitigated some losses, as China's market gains cushioned the downturns.

While Trump's rhetoric creates unease, some experts believe the tariffs aim more to negotiate than to constraint, potentially softening their impact. Meanwhile, nations are gearing for potential reciprocal tariffs, signaling an unpredictable market trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

