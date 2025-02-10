Tariff Turbulence: Emerging Markets on Edge Amid Trump's Trade Tactics

Emerging market currencies and stocks stumbled on Monday, driven by renewed trade war anxieties after U.S. President Donald Trump announced further tariffs. Despite calming concerns last week, Trump's latest comments on implementing a 25% tariff on all steel and aluminum shaken confidence.

The tariffs, poised to hit key exporters like Canada, Mexico, and Brazil, have pressured market indices, with MSCI's EM currency index dropping by 0.2%. However, global EM stocks mitigated some losses, as China's market gains cushioned the downturns.

While Trump's rhetoric creates unease, some experts believe the tariffs aim more to negotiate than to constraint, potentially softening their impact. Meanwhile, nations are gearing for potential reciprocal tariffs, signaling an unpredictable market trajectory.

