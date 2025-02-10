Left Menu

NHRC Demands Removal of Controversial YouTube Content Amid Outrage

The National Human Rights Commission has urged YouTube to remove a controversial video from "India's Got Latent" following offensive remarks by Ranveer Allahbadia. A complaint alleges vulgar content and a violation of rights, calling for legal action. Maharashtra's CM emphasized respecting societal norms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 17:17 IST
Former Chairperson of NCPCR Priyank Kanoongo (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) member Priyank Kanoongo has formally requested YouTube to remove a contentious episode from the 'India's Got Latent' show. Social media personality Ranveer Allahbadia's controversial remarks on the platform have ignited widespread criticism online.

In his correspondence to Mira Chatt, the Head of Public Policy at YouTube, Kanoongo demanded immediate deletion of the content and ordered YouTube to provide details of the channel and the videos in question to relevant police authorities. The letter states that an Action Taken Report must be submitted within ten days.

Filed by Yogendra Singh Thakur, the complaint accuses the video of spreading 'negativity, discriminatory perspectives, and sexual offenses,' violating several Indian laws. Alongside Allahbadia, others implicated include Apoorva Makhija and Samay Raina. Legal action is being sought by the complainant, with support echoed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

