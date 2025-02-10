Left Menu

Rupee Nears Historic Lows Amid Dollar Strength and Trade Tensions

The Indian rupee fell sharply on Monday, nearing historic lows against the US dollar due to trade tensions and a strong dollar index. However, the currency ended flat at 87.50 after suspected intervention by the Reserve Bank of India. Global and domestic markets remain apprehensive.

Updated: 10-02-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 17:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian rupee on Monday saw a significant fall, sliding 45 paise and approaching the 88-mark per US dollar. This drop was attributed to the strengthening of the American currency and trade tariffs concerns while later settling stable at 87.50, likely aided by the Reserve Bank of India's intervention.

In global markets, the US dollar gained strength following President Donald Trump's announcement of new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, escalating trade tensions. China's reciprocal duties compounded fears of a global trade war, further shaking investor confidence.

Adding to the pressure, the domestic equity market saw a downturn, with the BSE Sensex dropping 548.39 points and the Nifty falling 178.35 points. Despite these challenges, India's forex reserves experienced a slight increase, reaching USD 630.607 billion for the week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

