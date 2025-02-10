Supreme Court Lawyer Files Complaint Against YouTubers for Vulgar Content

A Supreme Court lawyer has taken legal action against YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, stand-up comedian Samay Raina, and others, filing a complaint with Delhi's Cyber Police on Monday. The complaint alleges the individuals made 'vulgar references to close family relationships' on the reality show 'India's Got Latent'.

The lawyer, Advocate Vineet Jindal, cites an incident where Allahbadia reportedly posed an unsettling question during the show. Accusing the individuals of using 'abusive' language on a public platform, Jindal's complaint is lodged under Sections 296 and 34 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The complaint argues that this kind of content distorts cultural and social norms and demands legal repercussions. It highlights the circulation of a video on social media, supposedly featuring obscene remarks about familial bonds. Jindal asserts the content breaches Indian law, violating Sections 294, 286 of the IPC, and Section 67A of the IT Act, urging swift action including an FIR registration.

(With inputs from agencies.)