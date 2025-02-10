McDonald's Defies Expectations with Unexpected Global Sales Growth

In a surprising turn of events, McDonald's reported an increase in its global comparable sales during the fourth quarter. The growth was largely driven by heightened demand for its budget-friendly menu offerings in regions such as the Middle East, Japan, and China.

This uptick offset some of the challenges faced in the United States, the fast-food giant's largest market, where sales were hampered by an E.coli outbreak that occurred in late October, coupled with cautious consumer spending.

The company's strategic initiatives, such as the continuation of its $5 value meal and the introduction of the Chicken Big Mac, played a crucial role in attracting budget-conscious diners. Analysts, however, have raised concerns about the long-term impact on store profitability and earnings.

(With inputs from agencies.)