Left Menu

The Paneer Dilemma: Minister Calls for Authentic Cheese

Maharashtra Water Resources Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil has raised concerns over the use of vegetable oil instead of milk in paneer, urging the Centre to ban it to boost genuine cheese production. He hopes to redirect milk towards authentic paneer, benefiting milk producers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-02-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 20:15 IST
The Paneer Dilemma: Minister Calls for Authentic Cheese
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Water Resources Minister, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, has sounded an alarm over paneer served in many hotels, alleging that it is produced using vegetable oil instead of milk.

The minister expressed his desire for the Centre to ban the production of vegetable oil-based paneer. He believes that such a decision will eventually spur demand for authentic milk-based cheese, benefiting local milk producers.

Vikhe Patil, addressing an agro exhibition in Nashik, noted that the Union government's previous allowances for oil-based paneer production have to be reconsidered. He also highlighted ongoing efforts to encourage indigenous cow rearing and boost milk production in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
2
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025