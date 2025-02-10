The Paneer Dilemma: Minister Calls for Authentic Cheese

Maharashtra's Water Resources Minister, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, has sounded an alarm over paneer served in many hotels, alleging that it is produced using vegetable oil instead of milk.

The minister expressed his desire for the Centre to ban the production of vegetable oil-based paneer. He believes that such a decision will eventually spur demand for authentic milk-based cheese, benefiting local milk producers.

Vikhe Patil, addressing an agro exhibition in Nashik, noted that the Union government's previous allowances for oil-based paneer production have to be reconsidered. He also highlighted ongoing efforts to encourage indigenous cow rearing and boost milk production in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)