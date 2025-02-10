Left Menu

Miliband's Mission: Boosting UK-India Energy Ties

Britain’s Energy Secretary, Ed Miliband, visits India to participate in the UK-India Energy Dialogue and India Energy Week. The visit aims to strengthen clean energy collaboration, promote UK business interests, and set the stage for future trade agreements, emphasizing renewables and climate cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 10-02-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 20:25 IST
Miliband's Mission: Boosting UK-India Energy Ties
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Ed Miliband, the UK's Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, arrived in New Delhi on Monday. He is on a mission to boost UK business interests at the India Energy Week and enhance bilateral cooperation at the fourth UK-India Energy Dialogue.

The visit aims to foster economic growth from clean energy transition, stimulate job creation, create export opportunities, and address climate change collaboratively. Talks will also cover the prospective re-launch of Free Trade Agreement and Bilateral Investment Treaty negotiations.

The dialogue seeks shared ambitions on offshore wind and wider renewable energy investment, with an eye on reinforcing both nations' standing in global energy security and environmental protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
2
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025