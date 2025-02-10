Miliband's Mission: Boosting UK-India Energy Ties

Ed Miliband, the UK's Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, arrived in New Delhi on Monday. He is on a mission to boost UK business interests at the India Energy Week and enhance bilateral cooperation at the fourth UK-India Energy Dialogue.

The visit aims to foster economic growth from clean energy transition, stimulate job creation, create export opportunities, and address climate change collaboratively. Talks will also cover the prospective re-launch of Free Trade Agreement and Bilateral Investment Treaty negotiations.

The dialogue seeks shared ambitions on offshore wind and wider renewable energy investment, with an eye on reinforcing both nations' standing in global energy security and environmental protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)