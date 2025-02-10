Kerala Budget Sparks Intense Debate: Opposition and Ruling Front Clash

The Congress-led opposition UDF in Kerala has slammed the state budget for the fiscal year 2025-26, presented by Finance Minister K N Balagopal, for its lack of significant announcements. During a heated debate, Deputy Speaker Chittayam Gopakumar accused the Centre of sidelining the state, claiming it undermines federal principles by failing to meet financial demands.

Critics, including Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan, highlighted incongruences in education funding and raised concerns over reduced allocations across several sectors like tourism and agriculture. While union members lamented the absence of substantial projects, the Finance Minister advocated that Kerala is financially poised for progress, despite opposition labelling it a 'crash landing'.

The discussion also touched on environmental contradictions, with debate over land tax hikes and electric vehicle policies. Kerala Congress (M) leaders defended the KIIFB project's progress, showcasing ongoing development in their constituencies. As the debate heats up, the ruling CPI(M) asserts that the budget embodies aspirations to enhance citizens' lives, despite criticisms of federal neglect.

(With inputs from agencies.)