Left Menu

Kerala Budget Sparks Intense Debate: Opposition and Ruling Front Clash

The Kerala budget for 2025-26, presented by Finance Minister K N Balagopal, faced criticism from the Congress-led UDF for lacking major announcements. The ruling Left Front defended the budget, emphasizing resilience amid central government restrictions. Key issues include allocation shortcomings, project standstills, and federalism-related grievances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 10-02-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 20:42 IST
Kerala Budget Sparks Intense Debate: Opposition and Ruling Front Clash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress-led opposition UDF in Kerala has slammed the state budget for the fiscal year 2025-26, presented by Finance Minister K N Balagopal, for its lack of significant announcements. During a heated debate, Deputy Speaker Chittayam Gopakumar accused the Centre of sidelining the state, claiming it undermines federal principles by failing to meet financial demands.

Critics, including Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan, highlighted incongruences in education funding and raised concerns over reduced allocations across several sectors like tourism and agriculture. While union members lamented the absence of substantial projects, the Finance Minister advocated that Kerala is financially poised for progress, despite opposition labelling it a 'crash landing'.

The discussion also touched on environmental contradictions, with debate over land tax hikes and electric vehicle policies. Kerala Congress (M) leaders defended the KIIFB project's progress, showcasing ongoing development in their constituencies. As the debate heats up, the ruling CPI(M) asserts that the budget embodies aspirations to enhance citizens' lives, despite criticisms of federal neglect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
2
Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

 India
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025