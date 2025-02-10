Left Menu

Controversial YouTube Remarks Stir Political Outrage

The uproar over YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia's offensive comments on 'India's Got Latent' has drawn criticism from political figures, leading to a formal complaint. Accused of using abusive language, a call for stricter action and potential bans on such content has been sparked, raising concerns over freedom of expression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 21:12 IST
JMM MP Mahua Maji (L), CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar (R) (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The recent controversy involving YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia's remarks on the show 'India's Got Latent' has sparked significant backlash from political leaders. Mahua Maji, MP from Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, dismissed the incident as a publicity stunt, emphasizing Allahbadia's prior endorsement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Maji criticized Allahbadia for disrespecting familial bonds, stating, 'The relationship between parents and children is very pure. Making such obscene comments on that is not acceptable. Strict action should be taken.' She advocated for a ban on certain web series, underscoring the responsibility of the government and concerned ministries to regulate content.

Additionally, Communist Party of India MP, P Sandosh Kumar, decried the trend of misleading internet content. He acknowledged the issues of freedom of expression in enforcing a ban but stressed the need for comprehensive policy development. Meanwhile, a formal complaint has named Allahbadia, influencer Apoorva Makhija, comedian Samay Raina, and show organizers for using abusive language for profit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

