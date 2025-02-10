Controversial YouTube Remarks Stir Political Outrage

The recent controversy involving YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia's remarks on the show 'India's Got Latent' has sparked significant backlash from political leaders. Mahua Maji, MP from Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, dismissed the incident as a publicity stunt, emphasizing Allahbadia's prior endorsement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Maji criticized Allahbadia for disrespecting familial bonds, stating, 'The relationship between parents and children is very pure. Making such obscene comments on that is not acceptable. Strict action should be taken.' She advocated for a ban on certain web series, underscoring the responsibility of the government and concerned ministries to regulate content.

Additionally, Communist Party of India MP, P Sandosh Kumar, decried the trend of misleading internet content. He acknowledged the issues of freedom of expression in enforcing a ban but stressed the need for comprehensive policy development. Meanwhile, a formal complaint has named Allahbadia, influencer Apoorva Makhija, comedian Samay Raina, and show organizers for using abusive language for profit.

(With inputs from agencies.)