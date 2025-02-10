NHRC Intervenes: Offensive YouTube Content Sparks Outrage

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken notice of a complaint regarding offensive language and content on YouTube channels, particularly spotlighting YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia. The NHRC is acting against what it describes as a threat to cultural values and societal harmony.

In response, the NHRC issued notice to YouTube, urging the removal of such content and calling for police intervention. Political representatives have weighed in, with some accusing Allahbadia of using controversial remarks as a publicity stunt, while others criticize the trend of misleading content proliferating online.

A formal complaint has been filed against Allahbadia and other show participants, demanding legal action for their alleged offensive remarks on 'India's Got Latent.' The fallout highlights broader concerns about the influence of digital content on social morals.

(With inputs from agencies.)