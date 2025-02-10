West Central Railway Bolsters Services for MahaKumbh Pilgrims

The West Central Railway has intensified its operations to accommodate passengers attending the MahaKumbh pilgrimage in Prayagraj, officials have announced. Approximately 40 special trains have been scheduled from Jabalpur on February 9 and 10 to handle the expected surge in travelers.

Chief PRO Harshit Srivastava informed ANI that alongside scheduled services, unreserved trains will also be available to alleviate congestion at stations. Additionally, special ticketing counters, enhanced food and water supplies, security personnel from the RPF, and assistance desks have been established for passenger convenience.

Similar logistical enhancements are underway in other regions. SK Sharma, Western Railway DRM in Ahmedabad, reported that Prayagraj's stations are fully functional, with a record 330 trains operated recently. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's inspection at Prayagraj Railway Station confirmed readiness for the upcoming Maghi Purnima Snan.

