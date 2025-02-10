Left Menu

West Central Railway Bolsters Services for MahaKumbh Pilgrims

The West Central Railway has arranged around 40 special trains from Jabalpur to Prayagraj for the MahaKumbh event, while unreserved services manage additional passenger flow. Enhanced facilities, such as ticketing, food, and security, have been implemented. Similar efforts are in place in other regions, including Ahmedabad’s Western Railway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 23:14 IST
West Central Railway Bolsters Services for MahaKumbh Pilgrims
West Central Railway's Chief PRO, Harshit Srivastava.(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The West Central Railway has intensified its operations to accommodate passengers attending the MahaKumbh pilgrimage in Prayagraj, officials have announced. Approximately 40 special trains have been scheduled from Jabalpur on February 9 and 10 to handle the expected surge in travelers.

Chief PRO Harshit Srivastava informed ANI that alongside scheduled services, unreserved trains will also be available to alleviate congestion at stations. Additionally, special ticketing counters, enhanced food and water supplies, security personnel from the RPF, and assistance desks have been established for passenger convenience.

Similar logistical enhancements are underway in other regions. SK Sharma, Western Railway DRM in Ahmedabad, reported that Prayagraj's stations are fully functional, with a record 330 trains operated recently. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's inspection at Prayagraj Railway Station confirmed readiness for the upcoming Maghi Purnima Snan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
2
Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

 India
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025