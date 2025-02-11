THDC India Powers Up: New Milestone in Thermal Energy

Left Menu

THDC India has commenced commercial operations of its 660 MW unit at the Khurja Power Plant, marking a significant step in the thermal energy sector. With an investment of around Rs 13,000 crores, the plant will significantly enhance power capacity in Uttar Pradesh and other regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2025 10:11 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 10:11 IST
THDC India has launched commercial operations of a 660 MW unit at its Khurja Power Plant, marking its foray into the domestic thermal energy sector, according to Chairman and Managing Director R K Vishnoi.

Previously, the company produced energy from hydro (1,424 MW), wind (113 MW), and solar (50 MW) sources. The 1,320 MW super thermal power project in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr represents a significant investment of approximately Rs 13,000 crore.

The project is linked to the operational Amelia coal mine in Madhya Pradesh and utilizes advanced technologies like Flue Gas De-sulphurization to mitigate environmental impact. Once completed, the plant will generate 9,264 million units annually, with power distribution to several Indian states.

