THDC India Powers Up: New Milestone in Thermal Energy

THDC India has launched commercial operations of a 660 MW unit at its Khurja Power Plant, marking its foray into the domestic thermal energy sector, according to Chairman and Managing Director R K Vishnoi.

Previously, the company produced energy from hydro (1,424 MW), wind (113 MW), and solar (50 MW) sources. The 1,320 MW super thermal power project in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr represents a significant investment of approximately Rs 13,000 crore.

The project is linked to the operational Amelia coal mine in Madhya Pradesh and utilizes advanced technologies like Flue Gas De-sulphurization to mitigate environmental impact. Once completed, the plant will generate 9,264 million units annually, with power distribution to several Indian states.

