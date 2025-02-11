Left Menu

SDM Faces Brazen Attack Amidst Crackdown on Illegal Mining in Mandi

SDM Omkant Thakur was assaulted by mining mafia while addressing illegal mining at Beas River. The attackers fled, but one was later arrested. Thakur sustained facial injuries and was treated at Mandi Hospital. Local authorities remain committed to curbing unlawful mining activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 10:14 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 10:14 IST
SDM Faces Brazen Attack Amidst Crackdown on Illegal Mining in Mandi
Visual from a hospital in Mandi district (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a daring confrontation against illegal mining, Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Mandi Sadar, Omkant Thakur, was viciously attacked by the mining mafia groups during an inspection at the Beas River banks. The assailants fled promptly, leaving the SDM injured, but police apprehended one suspect following the incident.

Sources reveal that a heavy object struck Thakur's face, breaking a tooth and necessitating immediate dental treatment at the Zonal Hospital in Mandi. Upon learning about the assault, high-ranking officials including Mandi's Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Rohit Rathore, and Additional District Magistrate Madan Kumar, among others, urgently visited the hospital.

District Collector Apoorv Devgan assured media outlets that a thorough police investigation is underway. Devgan asserted that the Mandi administration will continue efforts to regulate illegal mining activities across the district. Assistant Superintendent of Police Sagar Chandra confirmed that a suspect is in custody and emphasized that a formal FIR will follow after taking statements from SDM Thakur and his driver.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025