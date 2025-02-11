SDM Faces Brazen Attack Amidst Crackdown on Illegal Mining in Mandi

In a daring confrontation against illegal mining, Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Mandi Sadar, Omkant Thakur, was viciously attacked by the mining mafia groups during an inspection at the Beas River banks. The assailants fled promptly, leaving the SDM injured, but police apprehended one suspect following the incident.

Sources reveal that a heavy object struck Thakur's face, breaking a tooth and necessitating immediate dental treatment at the Zonal Hospital in Mandi. Upon learning about the assault, high-ranking officials including Mandi's Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Rohit Rathore, and Additional District Magistrate Madan Kumar, among others, urgently visited the hospital.

District Collector Apoorv Devgan assured media outlets that a thorough police investigation is underway. Devgan asserted that the Mandi administration will continue efforts to regulate illegal mining activities across the district. Assistant Superintendent of Police Sagar Chandra confirmed that a suspect is in custody and emphasized that a formal FIR will follow after taking statements from SDM Thakur and his driver.

(With inputs from agencies.)