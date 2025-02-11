Bilateral Talks Steal Spotlight at 15th Aero India

At the 15th Aero India event in Bengaluru, Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth conducted a series of high-profile bilateral meetings to bolster defence cooperation. In talks with Italian Under Secretary of State for Defence Matteo Perego Di Cremnago, discussions centered on India's expanding manufacturing capabilities and indigenous system development.

Commitment to fortify defence relations was echoed in a meeting with UK Minister for the House of Lords, Lord Vernon Coaker. The dialogue underscored bilateral collaboration and engagement with global partners to ensure peace and adherence to international maritime laws, particularly in the Indo-Pacific and Indian Ocean Regions.

With Lesotho's Minister in the Prime Minister's Office, Limpho Tau, discussions explored the vast potential for defence exports. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's interaction with Algeria's General Said Changeriha at the event highlighted India's ambition for a resilient, self-sufficient nation, aligning with Aero India's strategic goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)