Bilateral Talks Steal Spotlight at 15th Aero India

Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth engaged in pivotal bilateral discussions at Aero India in Bengaluru, focusing on strengthening defence ties and exploring cooperation opportunities. Key meetings were held with Italy, UK, Lesotho, and Algeria, emphasizing bilateral commitments and regional stability in the Indo-Pacific and Indian Ocean regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 10:20 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 10:20 IST
Union MoS Sanjay Seth with Lesotho H E Limpho Tau (Photo: Ministry of Defence/X). Image Credit: ANI
At the 15th Aero India event in Bengaluru, Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth conducted a series of high-profile bilateral meetings to bolster defence cooperation. In talks with Italian Under Secretary of State for Defence Matteo Perego Di Cremnago, discussions centered on India's expanding manufacturing capabilities and indigenous system development.

Commitment to fortify defence relations was echoed in a meeting with UK Minister for the House of Lords, Lord Vernon Coaker. The dialogue underscored bilateral collaboration and engagement with global partners to ensure peace and adherence to international maritime laws, particularly in the Indo-Pacific and Indian Ocean Regions.

With Lesotho's Minister in the Prime Minister's Office, Limpho Tau, discussions explored the vast potential for defence exports. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's interaction with Algeria's General Said Changeriha at the event highlighted India's ambition for a resilient, self-sufficient nation, aligning with Aero India's strategic goals.

