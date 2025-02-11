Empowering Dreams: PMKVY's Role in Upskilling Kashmiri Youth

The Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) has emerged as a transformative initiative for young women in Kashmir seeking employability through skill enhancement. This flagship scheme, run by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, aims to provide industry-relevant training, significantly improving livelihoods across the region.

Mehwish, a resident of Srinagar, epitomizes this success. Observing a surge in tourism, she pursued housekeeping training under PMKVY, a strategic move to secure employment in the burgeoning hospitality sector. 'I finished my graduation and sensed the importance of additional skills, especially with the increased tourist flow post-2019,' Mehwish told ANI.

Another participant from Srinagar appreciated PMKVY for its accessibility and scope. With a background in Computer Application, she embraced the scheme for career advancement, highlighting its free-of-charge offer that brought professional skills within reach for many.

Moreover, PMKVY played a pivotal role in reviving the traditional Namda craft. The program's success was marked by the export of Namda products to the UK in July 2023, reversing a decade of decline. The Jammu and Kashmir government is now aiming to make skill development more responsive to industry needs, incorporating digital and decentralized approaches.

The training offered at PMKVY centers targets individuals aged 14 and above, particularly those who are semi-skilled, unskilled, or unemployed. It provides certification aligned with the National Skills Qualification Framework, covering both hard and soft skills, alongside entrepreneurial, financial, and digital literacy.

