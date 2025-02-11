BP's Profit Plunge: A Wake-Up Call for Strategic Change

BP's fourth-quarter profit fell to $1.17 billion, marking the lowest earnings for the oil major in four years as weak margins affected its refining business.

The 61% drop in quarterly profit year-on-year follows reports of activist investor Elliott Investment Management building a stake in BP, raising investor hopes for board restructuring and strategic shifts to enhance returns. CEO Murray Auchincloss now faces increased pressure to navigate these challenges, especially as BP contends with critiques of its energy transition strategy.

BP's underlying replacement cost profit, which the company uses to define net income, fell to $1.17 billion for the fourth quarter ending December 31, down from $2.99 billion the previous year.

