Left Menu

BP's Profit Plunge: A Wake-Up Call for Strategic Change

BP reported its lowest earnings in four years, with a 61% drop in quarterly profit due to weak margins in its refining business. The decline has prompted calls for strategic shifts and heightened investor expectations for changes in leadership as CEO Murray Auchincloss faces pressure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 12:43 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 12:43 IST
BP's Profit Plunge: A Wake-Up Call for Strategic Change
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

BP's fourth-quarter profit fell to $1.17 billion, marking the lowest earnings for the oil major in four years as weak margins affected its refining business.

The 61% drop in quarterly profit year-on-year follows reports of activist investor Elliott Investment Management building a stake in BP, raising investor hopes for board restructuring and strategic shifts to enhance returns. CEO Murray Auchincloss now faces increased pressure to navigate these challenges, especially as BP contends with critiques of its energy transition strategy.

BP's underlying replacement cost profit, which the company uses to define net income, fell to $1.17 billion for the fourth quarter ending December 31, down from $2.99 billion the previous year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Cost of Informality: How It Shapes Business Growth

Shaping the Future: How Economic Transformation Can Drive Inclusive Growth

Africa’s Growth in Flux: Challenges, Resilience & Future Prospects

Unveiling Multidimensional Poverty in the EU: A Deeper Look Beyond Income

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025