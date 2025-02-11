BP's Profit Plunge: A Wake-Up Call for Strategic Change
BP reported its lowest earnings in four years, with a 61% drop in quarterly profit due to weak margins in its refining business. The decline has prompted calls for strategic shifts and heightened investor expectations for changes in leadership as CEO Murray Auchincloss faces pressure.
BP's fourth-quarter profit fell to $1.17 billion, marking the lowest earnings for the oil major in four years as weak margins affected its refining business.
The 61% drop in quarterly profit year-on-year follows reports of activist investor Elliott Investment Management building a stake in BP, raising investor hopes for board restructuring and strategic shifts to enhance returns. CEO Murray Auchincloss now faces increased pressure to navigate these challenges, especially as BP contends with critiques of its energy transition strategy.
BP's underlying replacement cost profit, which the company uses to define net income, fell to $1.17 billion for the fourth quarter ending December 31, down from $2.99 billion the previous year.
