Empowering Doda's Women: Bima Sakhi Scheme's Impact

In Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, women who've completed matriculation are being enrolled in the Union Government's Bima Sakhi Scheme, promising both self-empowerment and community engagement. Doda Deputy Commissioner Harvinder Singh was present as numerous women joined the scheme, highlighting its potential for transformative impact.

Deputy Commissioner Singh explained to ANI how this initiative targets women aged 18 to 70 who have finished at least class 10th, enabling them to become LIC policyholders. This opportunity provides an avenue for these women to earn a livelihood from the comfort of their homes.

The Bima Sakhi Scheme, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Haryana last December, aims to empower women through financial literacy. Participants undergo training and receive a stipend for three years. This prepares them not only to become LIC agents but also offers prospects to advance as development officers in LIC.

