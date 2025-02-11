Beer Price Hike Brews in Telangana Amidst Supply Issues
Telangana, India's top beer-consuming state, has approved an increase in beer prices. The decision follows supply disruptions by United Breweries, Heineken's Indian unit, due to pricing disputes. Despite new rates, the industry remains unhappy as price hikes don't match rising costs. Market dominance and tax revenue implications are emphasized.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 14:00 IST
Telangana, India's leading state for beer consumption, has sanctioned an increase in beer prices effective from Tuesday.
This decision comes after United Breweries, Heineken's Indian subsidiary, temporarily halted beer supplies over pricing conflicts with the government.
The unresolved issues surrounding delayed payments and state-level price regulation have impacted the beer market, highlighting significant taxation implications.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement