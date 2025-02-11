Left Menu

Delhi Court Denies Bail for Alleged Drug Syndicate Leader

The Saket court in Delhi has rejected Waseem Shaikh's bail plea. Arrested for allegedly operating a drug syndicate with his wife, Shaikh faces accusations of purchasing large quantities of smack and selling it in smaller doses. His alleged co-conspirators, Salman and Kulsum, remain at large.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Saket court in Delhi has denied bail to Waseem Shaikh, accused of leading a drug syndicate alongside his wife, Rihana. Shaikh is alleged to have procured large amounts of smack from individuals identified as Salman and Kulsum, selling it in smaller doses at premium rates.

His arrest followed the apprehension of Hafiza, another individual linked to the operation, while Salman and Kulsum are reportedly fugitives. The Special Judge Gaurav Gupta declined Shaikh's bail request, citing the risk of him fleeing and attempting to disrupt ongoing investigations.

The court noted Shaikh's previous conduct, emphasizing the necessity of allowing investigators ample time to unravel the extent of the syndicate. Despite arguments from Shaikh's defense pointing to a lack of direct evidence, courts have denied his anticipatory bail, with accusations labeling him as the central figure in the drug ring.

