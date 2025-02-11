Left Menu

Global Markets on Edge as U.S. Trade Policies Evolve

Global markets reacted cautiously as the U.S. escalated trade tensions with increased tariffs on steel and aluminum. Investors await insights from Fed Chair Powell on future monetary policies. Meanwhile, gold surged to record highs and Asian stocks fluctuated amidst U.S.-China trade frictions. Oil prices rose on supply concerns.

Updated: 11-02-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 15:12 IST
Global markets faced a day of mixed reactions Tuesday as the U.S. advanced its trade policies amid rising tensions. The spotlight is on further announcements that could reshape international trade as President Trump increases tariffs on steel and aluminum, directly impacting U.S. steelmakers.

While Europe sees marginal movement, major indices like London's FTSE and Frankfurt's DAX climbed to record levels. Across Asia, China's retaliatory tariffs have stirred markets, with notable fluctuations in Hong Kong amid growing interest in tech stocks like artificial intelligence.

Meanwhile, gold walked to a new pinnacle due to geopolitical concerns and safe haven demand, reflecting a 63% increase since October. All eyes turn to the Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony for potential shifts in interest rates and U.S. economic stability.

