Left Menu

Congress Chief Kharge to Miss 'Invest Karnataka 2025' Amid Budget Session

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will not attend the 'Invest Karnataka 2025' summit due to parliamentary obligations. His absence comes despite the event's focus on Karnataka's industrial growth and global partnerships. Scheduled from February 12 to 14, the summit includes marquee speakers and aims to outline the state's strategic advantages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 15:24 IST
Congress Chief Kharge to Miss 'Invest Karnataka 2025' Amid Budget Session
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will be absent from the 'Invest Karnataka 2025' business summit organized by the Karnataka government, citing his involvement in the ongoing budget session of Parliament as the reason for his non-attendance.

In a communication addressed to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Kharge expressed regret over missing the event, which is set to take place from February 12 to 14 in Bengaluru. Despite his absence, Kharge conveyed his best wishes for the summit, highlighting its potential to yield fruitful outcomes.

The summit, which has also invited Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, will emphasize Karnataka's advantages in fostering innovation and global partnerships. The event will feature more than 75 keynote speakers, technical, and country-specific sessions designed to offer insights into global economic trends and resilience strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025