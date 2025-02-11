Congress Chief Kharge to Miss 'Invest Karnataka 2025' Amid Budget Session

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will be absent from the 'Invest Karnataka 2025' business summit organized by the Karnataka government, citing his involvement in the ongoing budget session of Parliament as the reason for his non-attendance.

In a communication addressed to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Kharge expressed regret over missing the event, which is set to take place from February 12 to 14 in Bengaluru. Despite his absence, Kharge conveyed his best wishes for the summit, highlighting its potential to yield fruitful outcomes.

The summit, which has also invited Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, will emphasize Karnataka's advantages in fostering innovation and global partnerships. The event will feature more than 75 keynote speakers, technical, and country-specific sessions designed to offer insights into global economic trends and resilience strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)