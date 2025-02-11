European Markets Hold Steady Amid Tariff Talks

European shares remained mostly unchanged on Tuesday following a record close the day before. Investors are carefully evaluating the potential ramifications of U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to hike tariffs on metals.

As of 0933 GMT, the STOXX 600 index dipped slightly by 0.07%, even as Germany's benchmark reached a new high with a 0.1% rise. Trump increased aluminum tariffs to 25% with no exceptions and may soon announce tariffs on countries imposing duties on U.S. goods.

Despite basic resources falling 2% and sectors like travel and leisure seeing declines, some companies managed gains. Vaar Energi saw a 5% rise, and Kering climbed 1.1% following better-than-expected quarterly results. Investors now await Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony for further guidance.

