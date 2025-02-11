Left Menu

Union Minister Athawale Predicts AAP's Decline Amidst Political Shifts

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale highlights AAP's electoral setbacks in Delhi and potential challenges in Punjab. As the INDIA alliance shows fractures, Athawale sees a clearer path for PM Modi's leadership. Meanwhile, TMC's independent stance in West Bengal raises questions about inter-party dynamics, with calls for continued dialogue with Congress.

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, on Tuesday, expressed his views on the recent political developments, stating that the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) defeat in the Delhi Assembly election came as a significant shock to the party. Athawale suggested that Punjab might soon slip from AAP's grasp. Addressing the media, he remarked, "The defeat in Delhi deals a massive blow to Arvind Kejriwal, and Punjab's political climate also appears uncertain."

Athawale further commented on the farmer and poor communities, citing a lack of relief. He connected this to the outcome of the Delhi elections, hinting at internal disturbances that could have prompted Kejriwal to convene a crucial meeting. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, along with AAP MLAs, met Kejriwal in Delhi, where Mann mentioned that Kejriwal expressed gratitude for their efforts in the Delhi elections. Meanwhile, in a notable shift, Athawale addressed the Trinamool Congress's decision to contest West Bengal assembly elections independently, citing a broken INDIA alliance.

In response, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut pointed out that Mamata Banerjee, leader of the TMC, has traditionally contested independently, whether for the Lok Sabha or State Assembly. He emphasized that Banerjee should maintain dialogue with Congress, a significant part of the INDIA alliance. Regarding the internal dynamics of AAP following electoral losses, Raut considered this a matter for the party's leadership. "Given AAP's governance in Punjab and its central command in Delhi, internal strategic meetings are a normal process," he stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

