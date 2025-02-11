Left Menu

Ayodhya Witnesses Surging Devotee Presence Amid Mahakumbh Mela

Ayodhya's Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir sees a surge in devotees post its first inauguration anniversary, coinciding with the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj. Despite requests to delay visits due to high tourist influx, visitors praise the free accommodations and cleanliness provided by the government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 16:25 IST
Tourists visiting Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in huge numbers (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ayodhya's Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir continues to attract a throng of devotees, especially following the temple's first inauguration anniversary observed according to the Hindu calendar on January 11. This celebration coincides with the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj, an event held after a hiatus of 144 years, drawing visitors from across India and globally to partake in the holy dip at Triveni Sangam. Many pilgrims, after visiting Prayagraj, continue their spiritual journey to Ayodhya.

The temple further gained attention with the 'Pran Patishtha' ceremony on January 22, officiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A marvel of devotion and artistry, the Ram Lalla idol, carved by renowned Karnataka sculptor Arun Yogiraj, stands at an impressive 51 inches and weighs 1.5 tonnes, depicting Shree Ram as a young child on a lotus. Despite the allure, Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai has appealed to devotees to defer their visits to cope with the overwhelming tourist influx, ensuring smoother access for pilgrims traveling from afar.

Tourists flowing in from Prayagraj are availing themselves of accommodations at Green Basera in Ayodhya, a government-led initiative under CM Yogi Adityanath and PM Narendra Modi, providing free shelter to pilgrims. Visitors have lauded the initiative, praising the management and cleanliness of the facilities. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

