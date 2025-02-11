Left Menu

Dwarka Murder Sheds Light on Rising Gun Crimes in Delhi

A property dispute in Dwarka's Matiyala region results in a tragic murder, adding to the escalating instances of gun violence within Delhi. In another related incident, an SHO was injured during a police encounter in Bhalswa. Authorities are intensifying efforts to curb this alarming trend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 17:57 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A property dispute between two brothers in Dwarka's Matiyala area turned deadly, resulting in one fatality. Local police have identified the deceased's brother as the prime suspect, who is currently at large. The incident, reported on Monday night, adds another case to the burgeoning list of firearm-related crimes in Delhi's recent months.

Last week, a fiercer incident unfolded in Bhalswa, where a police encounter saw the SHO from Rani Bagh police station injured. Miscreants, cornered during a police raid, fired upon officers, narrowly missing the SHO. Despite the hostile situation, the injured officer managed to capture one attacker before succumbing to a head injury inflicted by a firearm's butt. Police apprehended several suspects involved.

In a separate incident from November 2024 near Ghonda Chowk, an attempted robbery at a spare parts shop escalated to gun violence. Although the robbery attempt failed, one accomplice fired a shot in the air while fleeing. Delhi police have since registered a case under the Arms Act. These incidents underscore a disturbing trend of gun violence gripping the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

