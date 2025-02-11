GREW Solar's 3GW Solar Facility to Energize India's Clean Future

GREW Solar on Tuesday revealed ambitious plans to establish a solar cell and module manufacturing facility with an impressive capacity of 3 gigawatts. This development comes with a substantial investment of Rs 3,000 crore.

The company will set up this state-of-the-art unit in Narmadapuram, Madhya Pradesh, as confirmed in a recent statement. The facility will cover 60 acres, significantly contributing to the supply of PV solar cells and modules both domestically and internationally.

In line with its ongoing expansion, GREW Solar recently began operations at a second unit in Jaipur while also launching construction on a third phase at the site. This project underscores its commitment to advancing India's renewable energy sector.

