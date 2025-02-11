Left Menu

Blossoming Ties: Delhi and Netherlands Unite Over Tulip Festival

Delhi celebrated its annual Tulip Festival, showcasing over 3.25 lakh imported and 15,000 indigenous tulips, symbolizing friendship with the Netherlands. Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and Netherlands Ambassador Marisa Gerards highlighted this floral event's role in enhancing bilateral relations and beautifying the city.

Updated: 11-02-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 19:20 IST
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and Netherland Ambassador to India Marisa Gerards (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a vibrant nod to Indo-Dutch relations, Delhi's Lieutenant Governor, Vinai Kumar Saxena, and Netherlands Ambassador, Marisa Gerards, attended the Tulip Festival, organized by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) at Shanti Path.

The festival featured a stunning display of over 3.25 lakh imported tulips, while Delhi Development Authority planted tulips across 20 parks, including 15,000 native varieties. Saxena emphasized his vision of transforming Delhi into a 'city of flowers.'

Gerards praised the initiative, describing tulips as a 'symbol of friendship.' Highlighting the cultural synergy, she recalled the successful tulip planting for the 2023 G20 Summit, reiterating her commitment to fostering warmer ties between the nations through this floral celebration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

