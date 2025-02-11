Left Menu

Pakal Dul Hydro Project: A Step Towards Renewable Energy in Jammu & Kashmir

REC Ltd has signed an agreement to provide a term loan of Rs 2,147.50 crore for the development of the 1,000 MW Pakal Dul Hydro Electric Project. Located in Jammu & Kashmir's Kishtwar district, the project aims to harness renewable energy, contributing to India's clean energy goals.

State-owned REC Ltd announced on Tuesday that it has signed an agreement to provide a term loan of Rs 2,147.50 crore to Chenab Valley Power Project Ltd. This financial backing is aimed at establishing the greenfield Pakal Dul hydro power project, with a capacity of 1,000 MW, in Jammu & Kashmir.

The project will be developed on the Marusadar river in the Kishtwar district. According to the official statement, REC Ltd and Chenab Valley Power Project Ltd formalized the agreement to support this venture, which anticipates a total project cost of Rs 12,669.67 crore.

The signing ceremony took place on February 11, 2025, at CVPPL's Corporate Office in Jammu, witnessed by key figures such as Ramesh Mukhiya, Managing Director of CVPPL, and Bhupesh Chandolia, Chief Project Manager of REC Ltd. This collaboration is seen as a significant advancement towards sustainable and renewable energy solutions in the Jammu & Kashmir region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

