JEE Mains Results: 14 Achievers Score Perfect 100

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the results for the B.E./B.Tech segment of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Mains), held earlier this year. The second part, covering the B.Arch/B.Planning, will be announced later. The exam took place on January 22, 23, 24, 28, and 29.

Remarkably, 14 candidates received a perfect score of 100, spread across various states: Rajasthan accounts for five, while Delhi and Uttar Pradesh each have two. Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana contributed one top scorer each, according to the NTA's list. Names such as Ayush Singhal and Kushagra Gupta feature among these top achievers.

This year, the exam saw participation from 12,58,136 individuals, indicating a significant gender imbalance with 8.3 lakh men against 4.2 lakh women. Only one candidate, identifying as 'Third gender', sat for Paper 1. Additionally, the largest demographic group was from the Other Backward Classes (OBC), with nearly 4.9 lakh participants.

The computer-based test was administered in 13 languages including English and Hindi, and held in cities globally, including Doha, Dubai, and Washington. Of those registered, 95% participated, with slightly over 12.5 lakh candidates attending.

(With inputs from agencies.)