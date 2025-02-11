Left Menu

JEE Mains Results: 14 Achievers Score Perfect 100

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the JEE Mains B.E./B.Tech results, revealing 14 candidates scored a perfect 100. Over 12.5 lakh candidates participated, with a notable gender disparity and category distribution. The exam took place in multiple languages and across international venues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 20:06 IST
JEE Mains Results: 14 Achievers Score Perfect 100
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the results for the B.E./B.Tech segment of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Mains), held earlier this year. The second part, covering the B.Arch/B.Planning, will be announced later. The exam took place on January 22, 23, 24, 28, and 29.

Remarkably, 14 candidates received a perfect score of 100, spread across various states: Rajasthan accounts for five, while Delhi and Uttar Pradesh each have two. Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana contributed one top scorer each, according to the NTA's list. Names such as Ayush Singhal and Kushagra Gupta feature among these top achievers.

This year, the exam saw participation from 12,58,136 individuals, indicating a significant gender imbalance with 8.3 lakh men against 4.2 lakh women. Only one candidate, identifying as 'Third gender', sat for Paper 1. Additionally, the largest demographic group was from the Other Backward Classes (OBC), with nearly 4.9 lakh participants.

The computer-based test was administered in 13 languages including English and Hindi, and held in cities globally, including Doha, Dubai, and Washington. Of those registered, 95% participated, with slightly over 12.5 lakh candidates attending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025