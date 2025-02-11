Left Menu

BP's Strategic Shake-Up: Navigating Lower Profits and Investor Pressure

Murray Auchincloss, BP's CEO, plans a strategic overhaul following a significant 35% drop in annual profits, partly driven by Elliott Investment Management's stake and rising pressures. BP's profit for 2024 fell short of targets, affected by diminished refining margins and industry-wide earnings decline, prompting reconsideration of expenditure and buyback plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 20:55 IST
In a response to a 35% plunge in annual profits, BP's CEO, Murray Auchincloss, has promised to revamp the company's strategy fundamentally. The announcement comes amid pressure from Elliott Investment Management, which recently acquired a stake in BP, intensifying demands for strategic revisions.

Auchincloss, while avoiding direct comments on Elliott's involvement, acknowledged BP's underperformance against its peers. BP reported a 61% drop in fourth-quarter profits, marking the lowest since late 2020. Consequently, BP will slash senior leaders' bonuses to 45% of their target, acknowledging missed financial benchmarks for 2024.

With an adjusted EBITDA of $38 billion falling short of its $40.9 billion target, Auchincloss has set sights on resetting BP's strategy. Signaling a shift in focus, he aims to enhance cash flow and returns, emphasizing capital-light growth in the low-carbon sector while assessing increased investment in U.S. shale gas due to higher returns compared to oil.

