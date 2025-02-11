Left Menu

Karnataka's Renewable Energy Boom: Massive Investments Announced

Karnataka received significant investment proposals in renewable energy at Invest Karnataka-2025. Notable commitments include JSW Neo Energy, Tata Power, ReNew Private Limited, and Mahindra Susten, totaling billions for solar, wind, and green hydrogen projects. Other investments highlight sectors like manufacturing and education, indicating extensive economic growth potential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-02-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 22:26 IST
Karnataka's Renewable Energy Boom: Massive Investments Announced
Karnataka has become a hub for renewable energy investments, as revealed during the Invest Karnataka-2025 event. The state attracted massive funding commitments from multiple energy giants, focusing on large-scale solar, wind, and green hydrogen projects.

JSW Neo Energy Ltd spearheaded the wave of investments with a promise of Rs 56,000 crore for diverse projects, including solar and wind initiatives, battery storage, and a wind turbine generator facility. Tata Power followed suit with a Rs 50,000 crore commitment to renewable energy development across the state.

Additional investments came from ReNew Private Limited and Serentica Renewables, each pledging around Rs 50,000 crore, alongside several other key industry players. The state's initiative not only emphasizes renewable energy but also showcases significant ventures in manufacturing and academia, promising substantial economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

