National Conference Paves Way for India's Green Hydrogen Future

The national conference, titled 'Green Hydrogen and Industrial Decarbonization: Building India's End-to-End Ecosystem for Energy Transition,' took place on February 10, 2026, at IIT Delhi. Organized by Sustrack and Koshish Sustainable Solutions, the event underscored India's strategies to foster a green hydrogen economy.

Prominent speakers including Dr. V. K. Saraswat, member of NITI Aayog, and Dr. Ratnesh Tiwari, founder of Sustrack, discussed India's ambitious goals to produce five million metric tonnes of green hydrogen by 2030. Challenges in technology adoption and cost were emphasized, with India currently reliant on alkaline electrolyzers yet looking to advance towards PEM and solid oxide electrolyzers.

Key industry leaders and experts from various sectors provided insights on hydrogen adoption, infrastructure, investment, and policy frameworks critical to achieving industrial decarbonization. The conference concluded with commitments to collaborative projects and technological innovation to help steer India towards its Net Zero target by 2070.

