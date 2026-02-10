Left Menu

National Conference Paves Way for India's Green Hydrogen Future

A national conference, 'Green Hydrogen and Industrial Decarbonization,' highlighted India's strategic vision and challenges in green hydrogen production. Key figures emphasized the technology and cost issues. Collaborative plans and partnerships were formed to accelerate decarbonization, demonstrating India's commitment to a sustainable energy transition by 2070.

Sustrack Successfully Organised the National Conference on Green Hydrogen and Industrial Decarbonization. Image Credit: ANI
The national conference, titled 'Green Hydrogen and Industrial Decarbonization: Building India's End-to-End Ecosystem for Energy Transition,' took place on February 10, 2026, at IIT Delhi. Organized by Sustrack and Koshish Sustainable Solutions, the event underscored India's strategies to foster a green hydrogen economy.

Prominent speakers including Dr. V. K. Saraswat, member of NITI Aayog, and Dr. Ratnesh Tiwari, founder of Sustrack, discussed India's ambitious goals to produce five million metric tonnes of green hydrogen by 2030. Challenges in technology adoption and cost were emphasized, with India currently reliant on alkaline electrolyzers yet looking to advance towards PEM and solid oxide electrolyzers.

Key industry leaders and experts from various sectors provided insights on hydrogen adoption, infrastructure, investment, and policy frameworks critical to achieving industrial decarbonization. The conference concluded with commitments to collaborative projects and technological innovation to help steer India towards its Net Zero target by 2070.

