Odisha Unites Welfare Schemes for Enhanced Maternal Support

The Odisha government will integrate the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana with the local Mamata Yojana to provide enhanced financial support for pregnant and lactating women. Benefits will vary based on child gender, with increased incentives for female births. The initiative aims to support around 4.5 lakh women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-02-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 22:54 IST
Odisha Unites Welfare Schemes for Enhanced Maternal Support
In a strategic move to bolster support for pregnant and lactating women, the Odisha government announced Tuesday it will merge the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana with the state's Mamata Yojana, a government official confirmed.

The Mamata Yojana, launched by the previous BJD government, delivers financial aid to women aged 19 and above. Eligible recipients receive Rs 10,000 in two installments. In conjunction, the Central government's Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana offers Rs 5,000 or Rs 6,000, also in two payments, to improve maternal health and compensate for wage loss.

Under the revised scheme, an extra Rs 2,000 is allocated for births of girls, summing up to Rs 12,000 per girl child compared to Rs 10,000 for males. This policy allows support for two children, with PVTGs exempt from this limit. Additionally, enhanced payments are allocated to Anganwadi workers. The initiative, costing Rs 511 crore, anticipates aiding approximately 4.5 lakh women in the next fiscal year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

