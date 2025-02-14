Left Menu

Sebi Blocks Competing Open Offer Bid by Gaekwad for Religare Enterprises

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) denied Digvijay Laxhamsinh Gaekwad's plea to make a competing open offer for Religare Enterprises. Citing financial inadequacies and lack of regulatory approvals, Sebi favored the ongoing Burman Group's process. Gaekwad also failed to secure $600 crore as per Supreme Court directions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-02-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 20:18 IST
Sebi Blocks Competing Open Offer Bid by Gaekwad for Religare Enterprises
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has rejected Digvijay Laxhamsinh Gaekwad's petition for an exemption to submit a competing open offer for the majority stake in Religare Enterprises.

This decision ensures that the Burman Group's open offer process remains uninterrupted, further solidifying their acquisition intentions for Religare Enterprises Ltd (REL). Sebi criticized Gaekwad for failing to provide evidence of financial resources, particularly not depositing Rs 600 crore as mandated by the Supreme Court.

Moreover, Gaekwad had not acquired the necessary regulatory permissions and was criticized for the ineffectiveness of his merchant banker, PL Capital Markets Pvt Ltd, in upholding due diligence. Allowing Gaekwad's offer would create unfair situations for those who have already tendered shares under the Burman Group's current offer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

 Taiwan
2
New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

 Global
3
Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

 Global
4
Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025