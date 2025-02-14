CBSE Exams 2024: Over 44 Lakh Students Set to Begin Journey Amid Enhanced Protocols

On February 15, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will initiate its Class 10 and 12 board examinations. This year, more than 44 lakh students from 8,000 schools worldwide are set to participate. On day one, Class 10 students will tackle English (Communicative) and (Language and Literature) papers, while Class 12 students will sit for their Entrepreneurship exam.

The exams are scheduled to take place from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM across 7,842 centres within India and in 26 international locations. To uphold exam integrity, CBSE has stringently outlined guidelines. Students are required to wear specific attire—regular students in school uniforms and private candidates in light-colored clothing.

Participants must arrive at their centers at least 30 minutes early and heed all instructions on the question papers. The board has listed several banned items in exam halls including mobile devices, smart gadgets, and specific personal items. However, diabetic students may bring food and drinks if previously approved. Admit cards, issued via the Pariksha Sangam Portal, are mandatory.

An informative live webcast on the CBSE YouTube channel detailed exam guidelines for supervising officials. The Class 10 exams conclude on March 18, and Class 12 wraps up on April 4. This year focuses on ample spacing between crucial exam dates to facilitate students' preparation. To assist with increased travel, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), aligning with CISF, has initiated special measures granting students priority during metro travel on exam days.

(With inputs from agencies.)