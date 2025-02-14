Left Menu

ICICI Securities Settles with SEBI: A Case of Alleged Stock Broker Norm Violations

ICICI Securities resolved allegations of violating stock broker regulations by settling with SEBI for Rs 80.4 lakh. The infractions involved issues with margin trading facilities and improper handling of securities. The settlement followed an investigation by SEBI and the NSE, and an internal proposal was accepted by the firm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-02-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 20:52 IST
ICICI Securities Settles with SEBI: A Case of Alleged Stock Broker Norm Violations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant resolution, brokerage firm ICICI Securities agreed to pay Rs 80.4 lakh to settle alleged transgressions of stock broker regulations and market norms, as per a decision by market regulator SEBI.

This development followed ICICI Securities' settlement application submission in August the previous year, aiming to address adjudication proceedings initiated under SEBI's rules.

The allegations stemmed from a joint inspection by SEBI and NSE during April and May 2023, revealing multiple non-compliance issues concerning margin trading facilities, software glitches, and reporting failings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

 Taiwan
2
New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

 Global
3
Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

 Global
4
Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025