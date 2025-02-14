Transdniestria Receives Russian Gas Aid Amid Energy Crisis
The pro-Russian region of Transdniestria has started receiving gas supplies supported by a Russian loan. This follows a halt in Russian gas flows via Ukraine at the start of January. Cooperation between Transdniestria and Russia's Ministry of Energy allowed the resumption of gas deliveries, alleviating an ongoing energy crisis.
The pro-Russian breakaway region of Transdniestria in Moldova has commenced receiving gas supplies courtesy of a loan from Moscow, according to separatist officials who made the announcement on Friday.
On the messaging app Telegram, Transdniestrian leader Vadim Krasnoselsky confirmed that the gas deliveries were made possible through Russian loan assistance and coordination with Russia's Ministry of Energy. This development occurred after Russian gas transfers via Ukraine were halted at the start of January when Ukraine declined to extend a transit arrangement.
Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean stated earlier this month that the gas flows, facilitated through MET Gas and Energy Marketing AG, a Swiss-based MET Group subsidiary, would not be obstructed by Moldova. The halt had caused significant disruptions for the residents of Transdniestria, located along Moldova's border with Ukraine and governed by pro-Russian separatists.
(With inputs from agencies.)
