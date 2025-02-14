Left Menu

Gas Supplies Resume in Transdniestria Amid Energy Crisis

Transdniestria, a pro-Russian region, has begun receiving gas supply with support from a Russian loan. The flow had stopped after Ukraine refused to continue transit. Swiss MET Group facilitated the resumption, ensuring energy security, while Moldova's Prime Minister affirmed non-interference in the gas flow.

The pro-Russian enclave of Transdniestria has secured gas supplies once more, thanks to a financial loan from Moscow, officials announced on Friday. This assistance marks a significant step in alleviating the energy crisis that has gripped the region since gas transit ceased on January 1 due to a standoff with Ukraine.

Transdniestria's leader, Vadim Krasnoselsky, confirmed that Russian loan funds facilitated the resumption of gas deliveries via cooperation with Russia's Ministry of Energy. Despite prior disruptions, Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean had assured that Moldova would not obstruct the flow of gas into the breakaway region.

The Swiss-based MET Group played a pivotal role by signing a short-term agreement through its subsidiary to provide vital gas supplies to Moldovagaz, with CEO Vadim Ceban emphasizing the company's commitment to finding practical solutions. MET Group reiterated its adherence to EU sanctions and regulations while making a notable contribution amid the ongoing energy challenges.

